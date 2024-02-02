PAL among most punctual carriers in Asia Pacific

Outperforming most airlines in Southeast Asia, China, and Australia, Philippine Airlines (PAL) ranked among the top 10 most punctual carriers in the Asia-Pacific region for 2023.

In December 2023, PAL ranked second among Asia-Pacific airlines in terms of punctuality, with 83.08 percent of its flights arriving on time. The newly released Cirium On-Time Performance Report showed this ranking, which is only higher than that of a minor airline from Thailand.

The only Philippine carrier to rank in the top 10 for the entire year of 2023 was PAL, which came in eighth among the Top Airline Performers for the Asia Pacific area.

The full-year ranking follows five months in a row of PAL's highest ratings:

• PAL achieved the 3rd most punctual spot in September and November 2023, recording an 84.27 percent on-time arrival performance in November and 83.38 percent in September.

• PAL ranked 4th in October 2023 (with 82.74 percent on-time flights).

• PAL ranked 7th in August 2023 (with 75.36 percent on-time flights).

PAL's 2023 on-time arrival performance of 77.46 percent covered more than 105,000 recorded flights throughout the airline's global network.

Over 3.76 million individual flights operated by airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, PAL's 77.51 percent on-time performance was surpassed by PAL's 76.46 percent performance.

“We are grateful to all our customers and stakeholders for their support, to our employees for their teamwork and dedication, and to our government authorities, whose productive collaboration and partnership helped us achieve the operational efficiencies needed to earn this ranking among the top ten,” said PAL president and COO, Capt. Stanley K. Ng.

“We acknowledge that there is still room for improvement. I assure our passengers that the Philippine Airlines team will work even harder to sustain and improve our current performance.”

The top 10 list for 2023 was completed by flights from Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, India, and New Zealand.

The premier global source of aviation data analytics is Cirium, a company based in London. For over 15 years, Cirium has been monitoring the punctuality of airports and airlines worldwide, resulting in the most comprehensive punctuality analysis in the history of international aviation.