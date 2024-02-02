One Meralco Foundation Commits to A Greener by Planting 125,000 Mangroves in Del Carmen, Siargao in Observance of World Wetlands Day

When the strongest storm of 2021, Super Typhoon Odette (international name Rai), ravaged Bohol, mangrove covers were also damaged, particularly that over the Carood watershed. To aid the local government and the community’s efforts of reforesting the area, OFT in 2022 partnered with 11 peoples’ organizations across five municipalities of Bohol to plant and nurture more than 51,500 mangroves in 11 different reforestation sites. This benefited more than 540 members tasked to sustain the mangroves as fishing grounds. Managing the community-based participation of people’s organization is Participatory Research Organization of Communities and Education towards Struggle for Self-Reliance (PROCESS Bohol, Inc.).

In 2022, 100,000 mangroves in two reforestation sites that cover some 10 hectares of forests have been planted in Kalibo, Aklan by OFT in support of Bakhawan Ecopark, an eco-tourism site frequented by both locals and visitors. The mangroves also serve as buffer from high tides during monsoon season, shielding the household communities from the onslaught of heavy rains and harsh winds while increasing sustainable livelihood opportunities for 70 members of the Kalibo Save the Mangroves Association, Inc. (KASAMA).

OFT also supported the reforestation efforts in Katunggan it Ibajay or Ibajay Mangrove Eco-Park, which needed help in expanding its planting efforts to replace the mangroves that perished after acting as a natural buffer against strong storms and other calamities. The mangrove area in Barangays Bugtongbato and Naisud is a critical ecosystem that serves as fish sanctuary necessary for the fishing livelihood of the Ibajay locals. To further the conservation and management efforts in 2023, OFT supported the planting of more than 50,000 mangroves so that 100 farmers from two peoples’ organizations—Bugtongbato Fisherfolk Association (BFA) and Naisud Mangrove and Aquatic Organization (NAMAO) —can provide better for their families through mangrove reforestation, which can eventually increase their fishing yields.

In the coastal municipality of Aringay, La Union, the thriving fishing industry is also supported by OFT through mangrove planting. More than 12 planters from D’Maryland Fisherfolks Association and Dulao Fishpond/Fishpen Producers Cooperative found another alternative source of income by enabling backyard mangrove planting. With technical assistance from Don Mariano Marcos State University extension service, the people’s organization ensures high survival of 25,000 planted mangroves in Barangay Dulao. At the helm of OFT implementation in La Union is OMF partner, Fostering Education & Environment for Development, Inc. (FEED), implementing their reef-to-ridge reforestation approach to ensure both environmental and socio-economic benefits in the local community.

“Reversing the losses in our environment takes more than just tree-planting activities; it takes conscientious efforts—from volunteers to the local government partners to the community—to grow, nurture and protect these trees so that the community can also reap economic and social benefits from them and over the long term, help mitigate the extreme effects of global warming and climate change. Ultimately, it is an investment for a more sustainable world for the future generation as well,” said OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao.