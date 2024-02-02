MGreen to boost solar capacity with new plants

MGen Renewable Energy Inc., or MGreen, is augmenting its solar power capacity by 67.75 megawatts, or MW, by early 2025 once two new plants start commercial operations.

The company disclosed on Thursday that it awarded the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, or EPC, contracts for the projects to SUMEC Complete Equipment and Engineering Co. Ltd. last week.

The contracts cover the 49-MW solar plant in Cordon, Isabela, and the 18.75-MW solar plant in Bongabon, Nueva Ecija—both of which are among the winning bidders in the Department of Energy’s second round of the Green Energy Auction Program.

“As we move forward on this journey, the real hard work begins—the day-to-day dedication to ensuring the timely completion of these projects. We encourage the team to bring forth the same level of hard work and collaborative spirit to effectively address any challenges that may arise along the way,” MGen Expanding Markets Division Head Dan Neil said.

Meanwhile, MGen president and CEO Jaime Azurin, noted that with SUMEC as a strategic partner, he expects the projects to be completed “on time, on schedule, and within budget.”

MGreen currently has three operating solar plants: the PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc.’s 55-MW solar plant in San Miguel, Bulacan in partnership with PowerSource Energy Holdings Corp.; the Nuevo Solar Energy Corp.’s 68-MW solar farm in Currimao, Ilocos Norte with Vena Energy’s Pasuquin Energy Holdings Inc.; and the PH Renewables Inc.’s 75-MW solar farm in Baras, Rizal with Mitsui & Co.’s Mit-Renewables Power Corp.

MGreen is the renewable energy arm of Meralco PowerGen Corp., or MGen, which in turn is a subsidiary of the Manila Electric Co.