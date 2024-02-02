Filipino designers in NY

Being one of the major fashion capitals in the world, New York has been a dream destination for many Filipino designers.

Creativity thrives everywhere in the Big Apple, where the industry’s biggest brands and personalities make their mark. That’s why for many, showcasing their works in New York guarantees to put their name on the map.

It’s a belief that empowers New York-based fashion designer Bessie Besana and restaurateur Rob Mallari-D’Auria. The two are on a mission to open doors of opportunity in New York for Filipino designers with “Filipinxt,” a fashion event putting Filipino style and heritage at the forefront.

“Our goal is to bring the ingenuity of Filipino talent and, hopefully, get them recognized by the mainstream market,” Bessie says. “We want to bring this to the New York Fashion Week scene.”

“‘Filipinxt’ is a vehicle to give Filipino artists of all sorts a platform for a global career,” Rob adds.

The show will take place at the historic 4W43 Building on 5 May.

Designed by Clarence S. Luce for David H. King Jr. between 1890 and 1891, the landmark is a place known by New Yorkers.

It offers the perfect venue to spotlight the best of Filipino fashion with its Renaissance Revival architecture and innovative event spaces. With its location being a stone’s throw away from Times Square in midtown Manhattan, “Filipinxt” already made waves with the launch of its digital billboard at the iconic spot, giving everyone a first glimpse of how bold and revolutionary the show will be for Filipino fashion.