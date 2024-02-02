FDA warns vs. misuse, abuse of topical corticosteroids

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public against the misuse and abuse of topical corticosteroids which are used to treat symptoms of skin disorders, such as eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis.

"These drug products play a major role in the treatment of many dermatologic conditions. These are usually recommended for once to twice daily use," the FDA said in an advisory dated 1 February.

"However, misuse, abuse, and abrupt stop of topical corticosteroids result in Topical Steroids Withdrawal," it added.

Topical steroid addiction or red skin syndrome includes prolonged, frequent, and inappropriate use of moderate to high potency topical corticosteroids, especially in the face and genital area, according to the FDA.

Moreover, several medical conditions resulting from excessive use are atrophy, rosacea, acne, perioral dermatitis, and other symptoms such as redness of the skin, a burning sensation, followed by skin peeling.

The FDA also urged healthcare professionals to "inform their patients on the risk of topical steroids withdrawal" and provide instruction on the correct, safe, and effective use as well as advise patients to regularly check their skin for new marks or growths and any changes to existing marks.

Healthcare professionals are also encouraged to report any serious adverse reactions, including serious topical withdrawal, related to prolonged use of topical corticosteroids to the FDA.