FDA warns public vs. unregistered 'katol'

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cautioned the public against purchasing and using unregistered mosquito repellent incense or "katol."

The FDA issued an advisory on Thursday against "Goldeer Good Quality Black Mosquito Repellent Incense (Jasmine Scent)" and "Lion-Tiger Regular Size Lavender Mosquito Killer Scented Coils."

The agency said that the said products showed no valid certificate of product registration (CPR) as of 9 January.

It warned that the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, distribution, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

"Since the abovementioned unregistered household/urban pesticide product has not gone through the registration process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their efficacy, quality and safety," the FDA said.

It also noted that the use of such violative products may pose health risks to consumers.

"Potential hazards may come from harmful, toxic and banned active ingredients that pose imminent danger to human and animal health," the FDA said.

"The use of substandard and possibly adulterated household/urban pesticide products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock, respiratory disorders, endocrine complications, brain damage and organ failure," it added.

The agency also instructed all concerned establishments not to distribute violative household/urban pesticides "until they have fully complied with the rules and regulations of the FDA."

The FDA also urged the public to check if a product is registered with the agency using the FDA Verification Portal Feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph.