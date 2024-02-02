The recognition granted to Club Paradise Palawan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for achieving the Green Hotel Standard is a significant achievement for the resort and its management team.

The 2024 Asean Green Hotel Standard is a commendable initiative aimed at promoting sustainable tourism practices within the Asean member-states.

The certification process involved in the Green Hotel Standard focuses on encouraging eco-friendly and energy-efficient practices in the hospitality industry. Key elements include the development of an environmental plan, the use of green products, human resource considerations, and effective environmental management.

Club Paradise Palawan hotel manager Joegil Escobar received the award at the Asean Tourism Forum at Vientiane, Lao PDR.

Escobar sees this recognition as a milestone for the resort, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

He emphasizes the resort’s commitment to providing a sustainable and unparalleled hospitality experience, particularly given its location in one of the world’s most bio-diverse areas in the Philippines.