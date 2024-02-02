‘Abandoned’ insurgent leads arms cache recovery

CATBALOGAN CITY — An individual believed to be a member of the New People’s Army who was abandoned by his fleeing comrades during an encounter led government troops to the place where the communist guerillas hid their firearms and ammunition.

The encounter happened between troops from the 43rd Infantry “We Search” Battalion and a squad of NPA in the hinterlands of Barangay Palanit, San Isidro, Northern Samar, last 27 January 2024.

A report from the 8th Infantry Division said the troop captured alias Doming/Nitoy, a member of Squad 1, Sub-Regional Guerilla Unit, Sub-Regional Committee Emporium, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

He was found to have a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 20 on 10 October 2015.

The 8ID said that prior to the encounter, the troops were conducting a focused military operation after receiving information from the residents about the presence of an armed group extorting residents in the said barangay, when they were fired upon by the group of alias Doming.

When the communist guerillas retreated, Doming was left behind and was subsequently captured by the government troops.

During an interview, Doming revealed the location of an arms cache of the NPA in the hinterlands of Sitio Kahidwangan, Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar. Seized were an M16 rifle and a short plastic magazine.

Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Arojo, Commanding Officer of the 43IB, attributed the success of the operation to the timely and relevant information provided by the residents as he acknowledged that the cooperation of the residents led to the capture of alias Doming and the recovery of the arms cache containing high-powered firearms.

“This is a clear indication that the community appreciates the efforts of the government and has decided to support the fight of ending the local communist armed conflict,” Arojo said.

Meanwhile, 8th Infantry Division commanding general Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo also encouraged the remaining communist guerillas and the community to unite and work together towards the upliftment of socio-economic conditions especially in far-flung communities.