8,000 indigent QCitizens benefit from medical missions

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte reported on Friday that a total of 7,967 indigent residents have benefited from the simultaneous medical missions spearheaded by the Philippine Medical Society of Northeast Florida Inc., (PMSNFI) in partnership with the Quezon City government, in all six districts of Quezon City held from 22 to 27 January.

“Buong puso tayong nagpapasalamat sa Philippine Medical Society of Northeast Florida Inc. sa kanilang ibinigay na tulong medikal para matugunan ang mga problemang pangkalusugan ng ating QCitizens,” Belmonte said.

“Bukod pa sa kanilang oras at talento, mahigit na 14 million pesos ang kanilang inilaan para sa iba’t ibang medical equipment, supplies at gamot na ginamit sa ating mga kababayan,” she added.

The delegation addressed various medical and surgical needs of the patients identified by the Action Officers from Districts 1 to 6.

Doctors, nurses, dentists, and allied health care workers from PMSNFI, and QC health department conducted surgeries for hernia, abdominal surgery, gynecological cases, goiter, cleft lip and palate, circumcision, small lumps and bumps, vasectomy, and cataracts.

The Quezon City government sponsored the group’s hotel accommodations and logistics such as transportation for the whole week-long medical mission.

Belmonte also lauded the city’s various departments for the event’s success, including the Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS), Quezon City Health Department (QCHD), Department of Sanitation and Cleanup Works of Quezon City (DSQC), General Services Department (GSD), Barangay and Community Relations Department (BCRD), and Traffic and Transport Management. Department (TTMD), Office of the City Mayor, Quezon City General Hospital (QCGH), Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital (RMBGH), and all District Action Offices.