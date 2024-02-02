2-story emergency evacuation facility rises in Aurora

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said it has turned over a two-story evacuation facility to provide shelter during emergencies in Baler, Aurora.

The 543.2 square-meter facility built in Barangay Suklayin features an open space that caters to bunk beds, a pantry, a storage room, a laundry area, six showers, and six separate toilets for men and women, one of which is reserved for persons with disabilities.

According to DPWH. the evacuation facility is equipped with a generator set and solar panels to provide a reliable power supply in the event of power outages during severe natural disasters in the area.

DPWH Aurora District Engineer Rodericks Andal said that their district intends to build more convenient and comfortable evacuation centers in Aurora where residents can seek shelter during calamities.

The 9.64 million evacuation center was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act and is seen to address the need for safe temporary shelter.