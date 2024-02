The Department of Public Works and Highways announced recently that it has undertaken road and bridge improvement projects in the municipalities of Ipil and Kabalasan in Zamboanga Sibugay.

DPWH Regional Office 9 director Cayamombao Dia said the additional road space now caters to more vehicles, helping relieve traffic and providing a more convenient trip along the area.

In Barangay Magdaup in Ipil, the DPWH has widened to four lanes a 360.7-meter portion of Ipil-Magdaup Wharf Road.