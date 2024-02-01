VM Sotto leads efforts to make QC drug-free

Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto on Thursday vowed to pursue the local government's dream of a drug-free city by strengthening the ability of the barangays (villages') through the QC Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council (QCADAAC).

Sotto said the QCADAAC is giving barangay officials especially the new members of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) special trainings and seminars to widen their knowledge in this "no-non-sense campaign."

He added that through these practices, BADAC members will be given extra knowhow and guidance in implementing the policies and approaches concerning the problem.

In its latest Strengthening Institution Capacities of Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (SICAP-BADAC), lecturers from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) shared with officials of Barangays from District 2, 5, and 6, some inputs and key points in pushing for this goal.

The QCADAAC is the city’s lead agency tasked with the implementation of a total and integrated program designed to curb the drug abuse problem.

It is the focal point through which various sectors of the community work together to achieve the common objective of a drug-free QC.

Both Sotto and Mayor Joy Belmonte who are co-chairman of the QCADAAC, have been active in their partnership with the national government’s fight against illegal drugs through the DILG’s Buhay Ingatan, Droga’s Ayawan (BIDA) program.

In November last year, thousands gathered at the QC Memorial Center to show overwhelming support to the government’s illegal drugs program by joining BIDA’s fun run.

Sotto said that the fun run bolstered engagement with the community and the youth sector in crafting initiatives to address the drug problem down to the city and barangay level.

The QC fun run was called BIDA KA daBARKADS, with a theme “Takbo laban sa Droga: Malusog na Pangangatawan at Matalas na Kaisipan.”