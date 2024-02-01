Vengeance ends life of 55-year-old

Vengeance was the motive of killing a 55-year-old man by his nemesis whom he fought with Wednesday night in Sta. Catalina corner Trinidad Streets, Magsaysay Village, Tondo, Manila.

PSMS Boy Niño Baladjay, MPD-Homicidee investigator said the victim identified as Ronaldo Hipolito of Trinidad Street, Magsaysay Village, Tondo, Manila was declared dead on arrival at the Tondo Medical Center.

The suspect, who was arrested in a follow-up operation was identified as Jonathan Ferrer, 35 of 221 Sta Catalina Street, Magsaysay Village, Tondo.

Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. in the earlier mentioned place where the two had a heated argument.

The suspect then went to his house, took a bladed weapon, and repeatedly stabbed the victim.

He then fled while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

The body was brought to the Cruz Funeral homes while the suspect was detained and will be charge with murder at the Manila City Prosecutors Office.