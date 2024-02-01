UP Open University offers 24 free online courses

The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses.

The courses include gender sensitivity training, principles of graphic design, introduction to technology for teaching and learning, social entrepreneurship, scriptwriting for education video materials, and video editing using open-source video editing software.

"Our courses are free, self-paced, and open to everyone so you may complete them at your own convenience," the UPOU said.

"At the end of each course, completers will be awarded e-certificates which you may include in your resume as a 16-hour training," it added.

To enroll, interested individuals can fill out the registration form as the first step through https://url.upou.edu.ph/upoumodel-signup.

UPOU noted that login credentials are sent every Thursday until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Requests after the cut-off will be processed the following week.

Upon receiving the email, individuals may now sign in to their new MODeL (Massive Open Distance eLearning) account.

Individuals are then encouraged to change the password to a "strong and unique one."