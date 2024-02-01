Tulfo lauds PAGCOR for fixing employee compensation system

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Thursday lauded the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for fixing its compensation and classification system, ensuring fair pay for Casino Filipino - New Coast employees.

This development came after Tulfo met with officials of the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations on Wednesday.

Tulfo said GCG Chairperson Marius Corpus and Commissioner Geraldine Marie Martinez informed him that “GCG has already accomplished its promise” to fix the PAGCOR’s CPCS, including the casino employees “who are not being properly compensated.”

The GCG acted upon after the revelations made during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Games held last 25 January that New Coast workers were receiving pay below minimum wage.

Tulfo lamented that PAGCOR plans to lay off more than 700 workers from the casino after turning over the New Coast operations to a Hong Kong-based gaming corporation.

He contacted Martinez during his radio program.

Martinez promised Tulfo they would immediately work on addressing PAGCOR’s CPCS.

During the meeting, Corpus informed Tulfo that “the salary increase for PAGCOR employees will be retroactive from October 2021.”

The official also noted that “GCG prohibited PAGCOR from firing New Coast employees while their redundancy plan has not been approved.”