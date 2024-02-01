Torn between devil and deep blue sea

As the political landscape in the Philippines continues to evolve, the ongoing word war between President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte has put Sara Duterte, the latter’s daughter, in a delicate position.

The phrase “torn between the devil and the deep blue sea” aptly captures the complexity of her situation as she navigates the turbulent waters of familial loyalty and political alliances.

Also known as “Inday Sara,” Duterte’s daughter has emerged as a prominent political figure in her own right, having served as the mayor of Davao City and later as vice mayor. Her political prowess and strategic decision-making have garnered attention and speculation about her potential presidential aspirations. However, the recent clash between her father and the sitting president has created a challenging dilemma for her.

On one side of this political tug-of-war is President Duterte, the patriarch of the Duterte political dynasty. Known for his strongman image and controversial policies, Rodrigo Duterte has been a domestic and international polarizing figure. His administration had faced criticism for its human rights record, particularly regarding the war on drugs, but it had also enjoyed support for its efforts to address crime and corruption.

On the other side stands President Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose regime was marked by martial law, the curtailment of civil liberties, and large-scale corruption. The Marcos family has since made a political comeback, with Bongbong Marcos capturing the highest office in the land.

The tension between the Duterte and Marcos camps has escalated into a word war, with each side trading accusations and hurling challenges against each other, particularly about substance abuse.

Being her old man’s daughter, Sara finds herself caught in the crossfire. On one hand, she is expected to demonstrate loyalty to her father, especially given Filipino culture’s deeply ingrained sense of family. On the other hand, she must carefully weigh her political future and alliances, considering that aligning too closely with her father may not be in her best interest if public opinion shifts.

The deep blue sea in this metaphor represents the broader political landscape and the choices Sara Duterte must make as she charts her course. Aligning with President Duterte may alienate potential supporters who were critical of his administration’s policies. Conversely, distancing herself from her father could lead to a fracture within the Duterte political base, which has been a source of strength for the family.

Sara Duterte’s dilemma highlights the complexities of Philippine politics, where personal relationships often intertwine with political allegiances. The intricate web of alliances and rivalries shapes the landscape, and individuals like Sara must navigate these waters with skill and finesse.

The word war between the Duterte and Marcos camps adds an extra layer of difficulty, as it forces Sara to reconcile her loyalty to her father with the present political realities.

As the political narrative unfolds, Sara Duterte’s actions and statements will be closely scrutinized. Will she choose to mediate between the warring factions within her political family, attempting to bridge the gap and maintain unity?

Alternatively, will she decide to chart an independent course, distancing herself from Duterte and Marcos to forge a new path for her political career?

Whatever choices she makes in the coming months will not only shape her political destiny but also influence the larger political landscape in the Philippines.

The metaphorical struggle between the devil and the deep blue sea is a poignant representation of the intricate challenges she faces as she steers through the turbulent waters of Philippine politics.