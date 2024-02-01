Suspected scammer nabbed; cocaine seized

The National Bureau of Investigation arrested a suspected scammer in an entrapment operation in Mandaluyong City and was found in possession of cocaine, the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday said.

The suspects were identified as Jeremiah Jaime V. Vergara who was arrested last 22 January during an entrapment operation conducted by operatives of the NBI Cybercrime Division.

The NBI seized from Vergara a plastic bag containing a white substance which was determined as cocaine after being tested by the bureau’s Forensic Chemistry Division.

Vergara, last 24 January, charged before the Mandaluyong City Prosecutor’s Office with estafa under Article 315 (2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012; possession of dangerous drugs under Article II, Section 11 of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002; and possession of drug paraphernalia under Article II, Section 12 of RA 9165.

The operation against Vergara was conducted based on a complaint.

The NBI said the complainant disclosed that sometime in March 2023, she met Vergara on a dating application and received private messages through ‘Whatsapp’, inviting her for a meeting to discuss a business proposal.

She agreed and paid as an investment P350,000 which is equivalent to 10 percent of the amount of the condominium that will be bought and used for the business and promised she will receive no less than 10 percent of the income that will be generated by the said condominium.

Vergara was also able to get P10,000 allegedly as payment for the transfer of title.

However, the NBI said the complaint stated that Vergara asked for more money and on April 2023 was able to collect from the complainant P100,000 due to claims that the condominium price increased; P60,000 for the real property tax; and P60,000 for the processing of their visa and plane ticket for their planned trip to Paris.

The complainant said when another P25,000 was asked by Vergara for the processing of visa and plane ticket, she started to suspect that she was being scammed and decided to seek the help of the NBI.