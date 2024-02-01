Samal-Davao bridge project to push through

DAVAO CITY — The multi-billion Samal Island - Davao City Connector (SIDC) project is still a go according to a top official, contrary to reports that it has been suspended.

In a released statement on Thursday, Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno said he called up Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Emil Sadain to verify if the project was indeed suspended, as claimed by National Economic and Development Authority 11 director Ma. Lourdes Lim in a report.

Lim said in a press briefing earlier that it has been suspended from November last year until 3 January this year due to the right of way (ROW) acquisition issue in Davao City.

“There is no truth to such and that the project is one of the priority projects of the Marcos administration in the Davao Region thus it will be supported all the way by the national government,” Magno clarified.

He also bared that he called up DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan who also informed him that the said project will push through as planned.

“Sec. Bonoan also told me that the completion of the Davao City Coastal Road from Times Beach going to Bucana will also push through,” Magno said.

He also cautioned officials from unnecessarily giving unverified information to the public.

“I have been pushing for the Samal Island- Davao City Connector project since it would be greatly beneficial not just to the two neighboring cities but the entire Davao Region as well,” Magno added.