Phl Army, DOST ink pact to develop locally-produced fabric for soldiers' uniforms

The DOST's Philippine Textile Research Institute and the Philippine Army recently signed a memorandum of understanding aiming to make locally produced fabric for soldiers' uniforms, boosting the livelihood of the country’s local weavers.

“For this year, we aim to develop our basic material, or fabric. This fabric will be our pattern for the weave in sewing our uniform. We will test this based on the current specification of the Philippine army, like the pattern itself,” Major Daryll Flores of PA’s Research and Development Center said.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-attached agency said that they will make sure to meet the PA’s standards, especially to guarantee the highest quality in the time it undergoes field tests in identifying what areas to improve.

“Our uniformed personnel cannot just wear it; we always make sure to pass its standards,” DOST-PTRI director Julius Leaño said.

Currently, the fabric used to make Filipino soldiers' uniforms is imported.

Flores said that they are looking forward to the locally-made uniforms having better features.

“We aim to get the lighter one [fabric] for our soldiers—cooler, more breathable, not hot—and we aim that this is flame retardant, easier to dry, and resistant to abrasion, especially with the rough terrain our army operates on.”

Other agencies, including the Department of Trade and Industry, the Civil Service Commission, the National Economic and Development Authority, and the University of the Philippines, will also aid in the two agencies’ textile and clothing agreement.