Mindanao secession plan ‘not a threat,’ Imee says

Senator Imee Marcos on Thursday said she does not consider the proposal of former president Rodrigo Duterte to have Mindanao secede from the Philippines a threat.

In a television interview, the senator said, “I don’t like to see it as a threat because I’ve heard of this secession by Mindanao many times — out of sheer frustration and anger at the abject lack of equity and injustice, it’s really been historical, and every Mindanaoan will tell you the same,” she said.

“Anyone from Luzon, like me, from the far reaches of Ilocos, can see the stark contrast. It’s painful. It’s unacceptable, and I understand,” she added.

Earlier this week, Duterte, whose family hails from Mindanao, floated the idea of separating Mindanao from the Philippines through a signature gathering.

Duterte said he came up with the idea with Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.