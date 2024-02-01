Mindanao Republic

Wild political turbulence was felt again over the weekend with the comeback of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the limelight. When he took the stage at the rally in Davao last Saturday, we were treated to a nostalgic experience of how he conducts speeches — long, stream-of-consciousness tirades filled with expletives.

It was over 40 minutes from a president who has since gotten slightly thinner but with thicker hair. Days later, we hear Duterte and his ally, former Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, calling for the secession of Mindanao and establishing a separate state independent from the rest of the Philippines — Luzon and the Visayas.

The creation of a Federal Republic of Mindanao will not be easy, though it’s possible. First, nothing in our 1987 Constitution makes mention of a process for the secession of any specific portion within the territorial jurisdiction of the Philippines. Creating an entirely new country is subject to international rules and recognition. In international law, nothing prohibits “declarations of independence” of separatist states, but the lead-up to this usually entails a tumultuous dispute that involves war or violence.

A lawyer identified with the move of Duterte and Alvarez made mention of the track followed by Kosovo when it separated from Serbia. The 2008 Kosovo Declaration of Independence was subjected to ratification by the Kosovo Assembly, and the Kosovo Republic was made possible under the supervision of the European Union. However, to date, not all nations recognize Kosovo as a country.

Alvarez, the anointed head of the movement for the Federal Republic of Mindanao, said that Mindanao, a group of islands filled with natural resources, would be self-sufficient. He compared it to Singapore, a former swampland with no resources but now one of the world’s most developed and advanced countries. Alvarez said they would be gathering signatures in Mindanao and asking for the support of other countries.

This should get the attention of China — a strong ally of Duterte — which the administration has pushed aside. Among the talking points could be how this new Federal Republic of Mindanao will treat the nearby disputed islands. However, these are closer to Palawan and Zambales, both provinces in Luzon. Regardless, China can provide the funding and influence should this brazen move gain steam. What is crucial is the support of Mindanaoans, including those who live in Manila. Senators from Mindanao, such as Senate President Migz Zubiri, expressed disagreement with this plan, saying that it would affect the economy of the Philippines as a whole.

Minority Senator Koko Pimentel, from Cagayan de Oro City, also thumbed down the proposal. From what we learned in the people’s initiative of Speaker Martin Romualdez, the senators have the power and influence to stop railroading of any kind in our country.

All this is not helpful to the administration, which should focus on economic development and poverty alleviation. Divisiveness is the last thing we need as a troubled nation. It is now up to President Bongbong Marcos to manage this conflict. He may need to pull a few rabbits from his sleeve and spend some valuable political capital — something he cannot waste in the lead-up to next year’s mid-term elections.

