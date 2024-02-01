MIAA, OFW Partylist execs visit new OFW lounge

Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eric Jose Castro Ines, OFW Partylist Mariza del Mar, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Arnel Ignacio visited the OFWs lounge at the 4th level of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 pre-departure area Thursday to check the condition of OFWs who are using the lounge.

Ines saw how the OFWs enjoyed their stay and how comfortable they are at the lounge while waiting for their flights. The OFWs can enjoy eating like a Filipino favorite, hot arroz caldo, cold and hot drinks, snacks, cookies and biscuits, as well as a charging station for them to recharge their cellular phones, all for free, just by signing the guest book.

During the visit, the airport chief also told the good news that the UBE Express management will give a 50 percent discount to all OFWs who will depart and arrive at NAIA.

Ines also said that there will be more improvements at the airport to provide convenience, comfort, and a hassle-free travel experience for all air travelers at the country’s premier gateway, as he called on the attention of the members of the Airline Operators Council to help him regarding the on-time performance.

He also ordered the Airport Police Department to be on site to help decongest traffic at NAIA Terminals, especially at NAIA Terminal 3.