Low-cost carrier receives CAPA gold rating for sustainability efforts

Cebu Pacific has further solidified its position as a leader in sustainable aviation with the achievement of an environmental, social, and governance score of 41 from S&P Global and the prestigious Gold grade from the Center for Asia Pacific Aviation.

As one of the top 19 airlines to receive the Gold rating in the 2023 CAPA-Envest Global Airline Sustainability Benchmarking Report, CEB was recognized for its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, integrate sustainable aviation fuel, and disclose sustainability indicators in a transparent manner. In addition, this made CEB one of only two low-cost carriers in Southeast Asia to receive the highest sustainability rating in the Philippines.

In addition to earning its CAPA Gold rating, CEB also improved its ESG score from 38 in 2022 to 41 in 2023, putting it in the 69th percentile out of the 63 airlines assessed by S&P Global.

By examining corporate disclosures, media and stakeholder reports, and in-depth business involvement, the S&P Global ESG Score evaluates a company's effectiveness in ESG management.

With a grade of 53, CEB outperformed the industry average of 44 on the social factor. Alongside this impressive accomplishment, the airline significantly improved its ranking in the environmental category, moving it up from 20 in 2022 to 26. Additionally, CEB improved its governance grade from 39 to 41. These accomplishments demonstrate the airline's dedication to sustainability and social responsibility in a number of ways.

“We firmly believe that the future of aviation lies in sustainable practices. CAPA’s acknowledgment of our enhanced environmental, social, and governance performance underscores our steadfast commitment to sustainability. This also motivates us to further explore innovative solutions to reduce our environmental impact and contribute positively to the community," said Alex Reyes, chief strategy officer of Cebu Pacific.

In addition to these accolades, CEB was named the Philippines' Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline for 23 years by World Economic Magazine. In 2022, CAPA also recognized it with the Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year award for its outstanding integration of sustainable programming into its operations and collaborative efforts with industry stakeholders.

Throughout the years, CEB has continuously carried out programmes to lessen its impact on the environment and support sustainable development. The airline has implemented fuel-saving operational processes, purchased new, fuel-efficient New Engine Option (NEO) planes, and switched to electric vehicles (EVs) and equipment.

CEB is dedicated to incorporating sustainability into its basic business strategy and providing accessible, safe, and dependable flights for all Juans, even as it grows and expands its operations in 2024.