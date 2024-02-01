Imee: Duterte’s Mindanao secession plan ‘not a threat’

Senator Imee Marcos on Thursday said she does not consider the proposal of former president Rodrigo Duterte to secede Mindanao from the Philippines a threat.

In a television interview, Senator Marcos pointed out that when asked whether the former president's plan to secede Mindanao from the Philippines could be considered a threat to the administration of his brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“I don't like to see it as a threat because I've heard of this secession of Mindanao many times. Out of sheer frustration and anger at the abject lack of equity and injustice, it's really been historical, and every Mindanaoan will tell you the same,” she said.

“Anyone from Luzon, like me, from the far reaches of Ilocos, can see the stark contrast. It's painful. It's unacceptable, and I understand,” she added.

Earlier this week, Duterte, whose family hails from Mindanao, floated the idea of separating Mindanao from the Philippines through a signature gathering.

Duterte said he came up with the idea with Davao del Norte 1st District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez.

Senator Marcos said she is not in support of the proposal by Duterte, whom she considers a “friend.”

“I don't agree. As I said, it's heartbreaking. I hope it never happens. It's horrible to think that the republic will be eviscerated, and our entire archipelago divided up,” she said.

During his term, Duterte permitted the burial of the Marcos siblings’ father, the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The Duterte-Alvarez proposal was also thumbed down by her fellow senators.

Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, who hails from Mindanao, rejected the idea as it would affect the country’s economy.

"With due respect to the former president, I think right now the last thing that we want is to have the country divided,” Zubiri told reporters in a chance interview.

“I think we should slow down with the fighting because what is important is the welfare of the public. I think all these fighting between the different groups is not going to be good for our economy," he added.

He continued: "It’s not going to be good for our country, it’s not going to be good for our children and our children’s children."

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, also from Mindanao, expressed opposition to Duterte's plan which includes the gathering of signatures.

“I am against any suggestion of secession or separation of part of the Philippine territory,” Pimentel said.

“We have to work tirelessly on making this nation function as a working effective State,” he added.

He, likewise, noted that the plan “needs more study.”

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Escudero said the plan for Mindanao to secede from the Philippines is “not constitutionally possible.”