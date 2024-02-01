LATEST

Happy World Hijab Day

LOOK: DAR Undersecretaries Rowena Taduran, Kazel Celeste, Lani De Leon, and Special Asst. to the Secretary Hamidah Guro, along with Quennie Padilla, marked the 12th World Hijab Day at the Department of Agrarian Reform office in Diliman, Quezon City on Thursday, 1 February 2024. The celebration aimed to highlight the significance of Hijab and express solidarity with women confronting discrimination nationwide. The event underscored the commitment to fostering inclusivity, ensuring that Muslim colleagues feel appreciated, respected, and empowered in their professional environment.