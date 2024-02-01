Gov't reiterates commitment to human rights after UN Special Rapporteur visit

The Philippines defended its commitment to human rights and media freedom following the 10-day visit of United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression Irene Khan, a Malacañang official said.

In an interview on Thursday, Presidential Task Force on Media Security Undersecretary and Executive Director Paul Gutierrez said the government reiterated its commitment to transparency and justice in addressing media killings.

"We have once again demonstrated our transparency, openness, and willingness to engage in dialogue with anyone," Gutierrez stated.

He acknowledged Ms. Khan's surprise regarding the high number of media killings since 1987. Still, he assured that the government resolved over half of these cases.

"(She was just surprised) that 50... more than half of the killings that have occurred within the media sector since 1987— they are not aware of this in the United Nations, but our government has already resolved them," he explained.

Gutierrez emphasized the government's strong commitment to addressing these issues and highlighted the robustness of the justice system.

He added that Khan's visit will show the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the Philippines' condition does not match the reports they have been receiving.

"The credibility of our government in addressing these issues is strong because our processes are complete. Our justice system in our country is robust and strong, and Ms. Khan appreciates it," Gutierrez affirmed.

Khan arrived in the Philippines on 23 January and is scheduled to leave the country on 2 February.

During her 10-day visit, she met with media, human rights, and civil society organizations in addition to experts, academics, and other stakeholders to gather information about the state of media freedom, internet freedom, and expression rights in the country.