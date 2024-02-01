Federal Republic of Mindanao sought

Davao City — A new secessionist group is proposing the establishment of the Federal Republic of Mindanao with no less than former President Rodrigo Duterte becoming the interim head of state.

In last week’s prayer rally here, the group dubbed as the Mindanao Independence Movement and its convenor Atty. Emmanuel Fontanilla told DAILY TRIBUNE that they will pursue the independence of Mindanao peacefully using the Kosovo model.

He added that the push will also involve conducting rallies declaring the independence of Mindanao and seeking recognition from Russia, China or Turkey as an independent state.

“Following the Kosovo model, our negotiators will go to China, Russia or Turkey to request them to recognize the FRM. This will be done after we assemble throughout cities in Mindanao and declare independence,” Fontanilla said.

“If the ongoing controversy of the People’s Initiative is not resolved, independence can free the people of Mindanao,” he added.

During the leaders’ forum held at the Grand Menseng Hotel, Fontanilla circulated copies of the manifesto declaring the desire of the people to be independent of Mindanao.

To recall, Mindanao and Sulu were an independent protectorate of the United States occupied through conquest or act of war and was not included in the territory ceded by Spain through the 1898 Treaty of Paris and the Declaration of Independence in the same year.