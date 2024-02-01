‘End PI once and for all’

Senator Imee Marcos on Thursday urged her brother, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., to end the People’s Initiative that has been a point of contention between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In a television interview, Senator Marcos noted that a “firm” and “clear-cut stand” from the President would resolve the squabble among the members of Congress.

“I’ve said it time and again to stand firm and put an end to this PI that they started. Up to now, he says that we need to study it and consult legal luminaries,” she said.

“So, perhaps you can make a very firm and clear-cut stand to put an end to the PI, and let’s do this together properly. There will be no controversy,” she added.

The 24-member Senate heavily criticized the petition for a people’s initiative that proposes a joint voting by the Senate and House of Representatives on constitutional amendments via a constituent assembly.

The senators warned that should the PI succeed in its goal, which they claimed proposes only one change — to eliminate the Senate from the equation — they no longer could avert the overhaul of the entire Constitution.

The President earlier said he had yet to decide on the people’s initiative. He was in constant communication with lawmakers and legal luminaries concerning the amendments to the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution.

“So the details have not yet been decided upon. That is precisely what we will be working on,” Marcos said on the sidelines of his state visit to Vietnam.

Imee vs Romualdez

Senator Marcos, likewise, revealed that she has not spoken to her cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, in a long time.

“We used to talk when we saw each other in gatherings, but this is no mere family squabble; we’re talking about the republic, the Constitution, and the heart and soul of democracy in our country,” she said.

“Whoever started that [PI], my relatives or not, I would oppose it,” she added.

Senator Marcos and Romualdez found themselves in a heated verbal exchange over the PI.

In an apparent response to Romualdez’s remarks that senators do not have any business on the issues regarding the PI, Senator Marcos opened a motu propio investigation into the alleged use of government funds in exchange for signatures for the PI with a strongly worded statement.

“Such a disease will kill democracy, and for those who would tell us that the Senate has no business in this issue, I only have one thing to say to you: There is no cure for your shamelessness,” she said.

Romualdez appealed to his cousin, Senator Marcos, to tone down her rhetoric, as their heated exchanges in public were not a good example to the youth.

“The phrase ‘Walang gamot sa kakapalan ng mukha mo’ (There is no cure for your shamelessness), as expressed by Senator Marcos, reflects a passionate stance on issues we both care deeply about,” he said.

On Wednesday, Senator Marcos said the House of Representatives should end its effort to push for the PI; otherwise, “there would be no meaningful discussions whatsoever.”

‘Disregard for democratic process’

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines warned Filipinos against a “so-called people’s initiative,” saying it was not initiated by ordinary citizens.

In a statement Wednesday, CBCP president and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said that this Charter change (cha-cha) “involves deception and a disregard for our true and free participation in the democratic process of our country.”

“This is not a simple signature. By signing, you give our lawmakers the power to change our Constitution. The discussion may focus on economic aspects, but even senators acknowledge the possibility of broader changes if this People’s Initiative succeeds,” David said.

“Some experts have already pointed out that addressing economic concerns can be done without amending the Constitution,” he added.

The Commission on Elections on Monday suspended all proceedings related to the People’s Initiative.

The poll body had received the signatures collected in 1,072 municipalities and cities as of 26 January.

David said the public should not be complacent “as there may be other attempts” for a cha-cha.

“We will strive to initiate about the Constitution and the issues facing our nation. Our hope is to reflect and decide for the genuine good of all,” he said.