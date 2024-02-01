DPWH boosts agriculture in Bataan through paved farm-to-market road

The Department of Public Works and Highways said it is looking to boost the agricultural community of Abucay, Bataan by paving a gravel road.

DPWH Bataan 1st District Engineer Erlindo Flores Jr. stressed that the paved one-kilometer farm-to-market road now offers a more accessible route for the local fruit farmers, especially when transporting their crops to nearby markets.

"Farm-to-market road projects remain one of our top priorities, recognizing their importance in strengthening communities, stimulating economic growth, and improving quality of life," Flores said.

Flores furthered that the recently paved road is a five-meter wide, two-lane concrete pavement, with slope protection and grouted riprap that will safeguard the road from erosion and enhance its overall stability and resilience.

The paved access road in Barangay Mabatang was implemented under a convergence program between the DPWH and the Department of Agriculture.