Cainta takes lead in waste segregation

Cainta, Rizal has recycled plastic bottles and turned them into park benches, as part of the local government’s segregation and recycling program.

A pet project of Mayor Elen Nieto, the plastic benches were being installed at various parks in the town and other public places.

“From the plastic bottles, we created plastic lumbers which are now park benches,” Nieto said.

Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto said the segregation and recycling program will not only help address waste problems in the town but will also provide livelihood to jobless residents.

“I asked her (Mayor Elen) when she would launch it. She said this month. I didn’t know that she will show it to Cainta now,” Nieto, husband of Mayor Elen Nieto, said.

“I was just happy because this is one of the results of her waste segregation,” Nieto, a former Cainta mayor, added.

Mayor Elen Nieto, who was then a president of the homeowners’ association in their village in Cainta, was already segregating waste plastics.