Businesses warned of closure for violating senior citizen discount law

The Cebu City Council, through North District City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., warned yesterday those business establishments violating the senior citizen discount law.

This after Alcover received a complaint in the office of the Commission on Senior Citizens on 29 January 2024 from Emmanuel Rabacal, a veteran media practitioner.

"The implementation of the law here in Cebu is strict. If found guilty,if you don't come, the local government's action is closure," Alcover said.

He revealed that his office had received numerous complaints on business estate not implementing the law.

"I had them called, I let them understand the policy and RA 9994. It was settled because they compiled. They have to implement what's provided by the law," he added.

Rabacal, 80 years old, in his complaint, said a pharmaceutical store inside SM City Cebu failed to give a 20-percent senior citizen discount to him. (DAILY TRIBUNE is holding the name of the store as efforts to interview them is being conducted.)

Alcover said his office has already sent a formal letter to the pharmaceutical firm's management, summoning them.

This was done to provide them with the opportunity to explain themselves and for the investigation to commence.

Alcover experienced the same situation in a pharmaceutical firm.

Republic Act No. 9994 grants additional benefits and privileges to senior citizens that everyone must comply with the law.