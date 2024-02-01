Budget airline company banks on Gen Z, millennial travelers in 2024

AirAsia Philippines said on Thursday afternoon that in order to propel the travel sector in 2024, the airline is counting on Gen Z and Millennials' adamant desire to travel with partners, family, and significant others.

A recent survey on international travel found that, in order to make more memorable travel experiences, nine out of ten travelers between the ages of 18 and 43 said they would like to travel with loved ones. The airline's own statistics for January, when it carried over 600,000 passengers, confirm this. Millennials made up 58% of the passengers, while Gen Z made up 34%, according to this information.

As of 1 February, there were 700,000 seats reserved for the months of February, March, April, and May for overseas destinations Taipei, Incheon, Osaka, and Narita, as well as island destinations Boracay, Cebu, Bohol, and Puerto Princesa. Gen Z makes up 14% of the bookings for these 8 destinations alone, and Millennials make up 13%.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the energy that young travelers—Gen Zs and millennials alike—will bring as the travel profile diversifies. As shown in our data, beaches remain a go-to destination for those who’d like to have a quick romantic getaway or relax with family. International destinations, meanwhile, remain top bucket list destinations that await and excite travelers. We also invite everyone to watch out for our new summer campaign teased as "LFG,” as this will surely excite this generation’s young travellers—and those young at heart also," AirAsia Head of Communications and Public Affairs and First Officer Steve Dailisan shares.

Dailisan added that to entice more travelers to fly with their loved ones, AirAsia Philippines is offering an early Heart’s Month treat with a PHP22 one-way base fare to all domestic and international destinations until February 4 for travel until 31 July 2024.

Additionally, AirAsia PH extends an invitation to all travelers to take advantage of a 10% discount on fares and baggage fees for both domestic and international flights for future travel until 19 March 2025, by attending the 31st Philippine Travel Agencies Association Travel Expo at the SMX Convention Centre from February 2 to 4, 2024.