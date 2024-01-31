Tulfo pushes ‘spaghetti’ wires removal

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday stressed the need to address the problems caused by so-called “spaghetti” wires and cable along EDSA.

In his speech during the Senate Plenary session, Tulfo said his office received several complaints of severe accidents due to the entangled and voluminous wires and cables.

If electric poles will collapse, Tulfo stressed these “spaghetti wires” are also causing terrible traffic systems along highways.

“Just like in the case that was brought to me, it is a risk to life and limb. It poses a real danger to our citizens,” he said.

In August last year, Tulfo said four electric poles right next to the Binondo Church, had collapsed due to the weight of cable wires.

“Damage to property. Just like the one in Binondo, it fell on cars parked along the street. If these wires are not maintained well it is known to cause fires as well,” Tulfo said.

He added that the incidents in Binondo also caused electricity and telecommunication interruption.