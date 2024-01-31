Topacio Law Office welcomes Atty. Raphael Antonio Andrada

Topacio Law Office (TopLaw) is proud to announce the latest addition to its roster, Atty. Raphael Antonio M. Andrada.

Atty. Andrada is a jurisdoctor graduate of the San Beda College of Law. In addition, he is a board-certified Psychologist, having passed the Board Licensure Examination for Psychologists and Psychometricians in 2017.

Blessed with macho good looks, Atty. Andrada was "Mr. Law School" in 2019, and became secretary-general of the law school government.

According to Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, senior partner and son of TopLaw's founder Arturo Topacio Jr., Andrada "will bring to the 64-year old law firm youthful enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge, not only in law but in leadership skills and psychological know-how, useful in dealing with some adversaries in the legal field."