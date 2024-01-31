LATEST

Topacio Law Office welcomes Atty. Raphael Antonio Andrada

Topacio Law Office (TopLaw) is proud to announce the latest addition to its roster, Atty. Raphael Antonio M. Andrada.

Atty. Andrada is a jurisdoctor graduate of the San Beda College of Law. In addition, he is a board-certified Psychologist, having passed the Board Licensure Examination for Psychologists and Psychometricians in 2017.

Blessed with macho good looks, Atty. Andrada was "Mr. Law School" in 2019, and became secretary-general of the law school government.

According to Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, senior partner and son of TopLaw's founder Arturo Topacio Jr., Andrada "will bring to the 64-year old law firm youthful enthusiasm and a wealth of knowledge, not only in law but in leadership skills and psychological know-how, useful in dealing with some adversaries in the legal field."

