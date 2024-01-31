Son gets revenge

Authorities reported that a 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by the son whom the victim earlier stabbed at Gabriela Street in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday night.

The victim — identified as alias Navajas — died at the Mary Johnston Hospital after suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Reports released by PSMS Jason Ibasco of the Manila Police District-Homicide Section said that the father of the suspect identified as Carlo Calugay had an altercation with the victim earlier that led to Navajas stabbing Calugay’s father.

After learning of the incident, the younger Calugay confronted the victim and after a brief scuffle, the suspect was able to overpower the victim.