SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim honored for excellence in leadership

SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) President Jeffrey Lim was recently recognized for excellence in leadership at The Business Manual’s prestigious CEO Awards.

Lim, along with the country's most prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders, was honored for his exemplary leadership and contribution to nation-building.

Driven by the vision of its late founder Henry Sy Sr., together with Lim’s stewardship, SM Prime continues to be one of the leading integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, acting as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, and enriching the lives and wellbeing of the communities it serves.