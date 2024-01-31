ProPak elevates MSME to global arena

The biggest processing and packaging convention in the country kicked off on Wednesday, intending to elevate the country’s micro, small, and medium enterprises into the industry’s global arena.

“The 4th ProPak Philippines edition will focus on providing micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises with exposure and knowledge about the latest technology and innovations in packaging,” said Rungphech ‘Rose’ Chitanuwat, Country General Manager of Informa Markets in the Philippines, the organizer of ProPak Philippines.

“MSMEs need to know the importance of effective packaging in delivering goods to the market. Retail businesses require good packaging designs for display and inventory. Consumers on the other hand, have become more discerning when considering products and have become more aware of how packaging can help reduce waste along the process of production, logistics, and retail,” she explained.

About 200 local and international companies, with over 10,000 international and local attendees are expected to converge within the three-day exhibition and show.

The 4th International Processing and Packaging Trade Event for the Philippines (ProPak Philippines) is rolling out until 2 February 2024 Friday at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City.

This year’s edition of ProPak Philippines is set to exceed the scale of the trade show in 2020, which happened just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns not just in the country but across the globe.

As its biggest show yet, ProPak Philippines 2024 remains an industry-focused event that is strategically designed to connect international suppliers with local and regional buyers who are exploring and discovering the latest innovative and sustainable solutions covering food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, and other related industries.

Aside from the exhibition of technology, innovations, and products during the three-day trade show, ProPak Philippines 2024 is also keeping its tradition of imparting knowledge among attendees, particularly MSMEs and even big corporations, through simultaneously organizing and facilitating more than 40 workshops, seminars, and conferences at designated areas in the venue.

Among the anticipated learning sessions are Sustainability and Circular Packaging, Trends and Challenges in Packaging 2024, Packaging for Micro and Small Enterprises, Trends and Innovations in Printing on Packaging, Embracing Sustainable Packaging, Hygiene and Sanitation in Food Industry, Packaging Alternatives in PH, Packaging for the Export Market, and PH National Standards for Packaging.

Also, mini-training courses that include Sustainable Packaging Design Guidelines and Save Food Packaging Design Guidelines, as well as a Green Innovation session about smart packaging to reduce waste, will happen in the three-day event.

Several partner organizations will also hold general membership meetings during the conference proper, including the Chamber of Herbal Industries and the Association of Local Artisans and Food and other products of the Philippines.