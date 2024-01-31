PIRMA submission of TV ad receipts awaited

Senator Imee Marcos on Wednesday said she would wait for the submission of the complete list of donors that contributed to the television advertisement of the People’s Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action, or PIRMA.

“That P55 million is huge for a TV ad. He said it was given to him in cash. We asked for a receipt and donors’ tax, but they could not provide it,” Senator Marcos said in an interview.

“They don’t want to reveal who donated to them. Let us give them time although Senate Minority Leader [Koko Pimentel] was demanding a breakdown of the expenses at 2 p.m., they were unable to provide it. So, I shall be waiting,” she added.

The Gana Atienza Avisado law firm on behalf of its client, PIRMA, confirmed that the group was behind the commercial that was aired during primetime news programs on various channels earlier this month.

The lead convenor of PIRMA, Noel Oñate, earlier claimed that of the P55 million spent on the “EDSA-pwera” advertisement, about P27.5 million came from his own pocket.

He revealed this during Tuesday’s Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation hearing into the alleged use of government funds for the signature drive for a People’s Initiative, which Senator Marcos presided over.

“I was the one who provided it. I handed the cash to Mr. Greg Garcia, our PR (public relations). He is our PR,” Oñate told lawmakers when asked where the money for the ad came from.

“More or less, about P27.5 million came from me,” he added.

Garcia, a known political consultant, served as deputy director general for the Philippine Sea Games Organizational Committee, or PHISGOC.

Under the watch of then House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, the PHISGOC organized and oversaw the nation’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

The organization was heavily criticized for the construction of a P50-million cauldron, which Cayetano later said was funded by the private sector.

Many contributors

Oñate said the remaining portion of the P55 million came from certain individuals who are also advocating for a people’s initiative.

“There were many contributors… someone gave P1 million, there was P500,000. There was also P2 million,” he said.

When asked to reveal the identities of the contributors, Oñate said he would have to ask their permission first.

“I have to ask them if I can give their names,” he said.

Next hearing

Senator Marcos said she is expecting the attendance of lawyer Anthony Abad at the next Senate hearing on Friday in Davao City.

Oñate, who admitted to seeking the help of Speaker Martin Romualdez in mobilizing the people’s Initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, said that Abad was part of PIRMA.

Citing his significant role in the people’s initiative, the Senate panel led by Marcos summoned Abad after Senator Francis Tolentino motioned to subpoena the lawyer.

The lawyer’s name allegedly appeared on forms used in the signature drives in various legislative districts across the country.