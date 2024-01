Yummie Dingding

One country indivisible

Deputy speakers representing Mindanao point to the seal of the House of Representatives, particularly the three stars representing Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, following the proposal by former president Rodrigo Duterte and Davao del Norte Representative Pantaleon Alvarez to separate Mindanao from the Philippines. (Photos by Yummie Dingding)