Oil price hike

LOOK: A rider counts his money as he stops by a petrol station along Dr. Jose P. Rizal Avenue in Makati City where he pays a hefty amount for the gasoline he purchased on Wednesday, 31 January 2024. This is the fourth consecutive oil price hike in January alone. Petrol prices went up by P2.80 per liter, diesel by P1.30, and kerosene by P0.45.