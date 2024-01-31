New Guadalupe village chair vows progress

The new village chief of Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo on Wednesday has vowed to commence programs to ensure that the barangay will be a clean, clear and peaceful commercial area.

Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo chairperson Jerry Sunga stressed that he has line up programs and projects, including relocating street vendors so that the road will be clear for traffic flow.

Guadalupe Nuevo hosts a number of public utility lines given by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board — Manila, Ayala, Taguig, Pasig, Pateros and inside the Fort to ferry low income employees and small enterpreneurs.

Sunga said that he aims to organize the vendors, drivers and other small businesses.

In the matter of peace and order, Sunga — who revamped his barangay watchmen — stressed that the first order is to be always alert as he shifts his focus on the night watchmen because illegal drug deals usually happen in the dark.

Sunga added that he introduced a one-frequency radio communication to his roving team where they can monitor all the situation in the barangay 24 hours a day.