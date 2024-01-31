Manila sets free wedding registration deadline

The local government of Manila announced on Wednesday that the deadline for the free civil and church wedding registrations offered by the city government is on 30 April 2024.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that while the deadline is still months away, interested couples who want to avail free wedding service should register right away as there is a limit to couples that can be accommodated and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Lacuna said that the limit had been set to 100 couples for the free church wedding while the number may go beyond for the free civil wedding service.

She added that only those who have fully complied with the requirements will be entertained and included in the “Kasalang Bayan 2024” which will take place in June.

Manila Civil Registry Office head Encar Ocampo said that the free wedding will include free marriage license, wedding cord and veil, flower bouquet, arrhae or wedding tokens, reception and venue, wedding rings, church marriage and wedding service.

Both civil and church wedding applicants are required to present a certificate of no marriage, a marriage license issued by the Manila Civil Registry and an affidavit of cohabitation for those aged 23 or older who have been living together at least for the past five years and with a child or children, birth certificate of children, birth certificate and a valid, government-issued identification card with Manila address.

Church wedding registrants, on the other hand, are required to produce the following additional documents: baptismal certificate, confirmation certificate, marriage banns for those who are not from the parish of Intramuros and an interview or church seminar.

Ocampo said those interested may go to the Manila Civil Registry Office at Room 117, Ground Floor, Manila City Hall Arroceros Street, Ermita, Manila.