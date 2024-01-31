Focus crime rate drops

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday reported that it has logged a 28 percent drop in focus crimes from 1 to 30 January 2024 compared to the same period last year.

In a briefing in Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo disclosed that the PNP recorded a total of 2,301 focus crimes during the period as compared to 3,223 crimes recorded in January last year.

Fajardo explained that classified as focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft, robbery, vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

“We saw a 28.61 percent drop in focus crimes and I hope with the help of our countrymen, we can sustain this decrease in crimes. The low crime rate motivates our police officers for them to do better in their jobs and they know their focus, which is to enforce the law and implement legal orders of the duly constituted authorities,” Fajardo said.

In other developments, the PNP spokesperson also assured that there is no brewing destabilization plot among the PNP’s ranks.

“Whatever we hear, let us be cautious of these rumors, but on the part of the PNP, we have not monitored any destabilization plot or even the coup d’état,” Fajardo said.

She added that PNP chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr.’s guidance is for police officials to remain apolitical.

“We know our mandate and we will remain fulfilling our duty and that includes upholding and respecting the rule of law,” Fajardo said.