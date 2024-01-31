Classes suspended in SOCSKSARGEN due to bad weather

General Santos City — Bad weather due to continuous rainfall brought about by a Low Pressure Area (LPA) has resulted to suspension of classes in some areas of the SOCSKSARGEN Region.

Per reports from the Office of the Civil Defense Region 12, at least 14 municipalities and cities have declared suspension of classes.

Local government units in Kidapawan City, Arakan, Magpet, Tulunan, Makilala, Antipas, and Carmen, all in Cotabato Province, have suspended both public and private elementary and secondary classes due to incessant rainfall.

OCD-12 also reported that some LGUs in the province of South Cotabato have, likewise, issued Executive Orders for in-person attendance suspension in both and public and private schools. Areas like Sto Niño, Surallah, Tantangan, Tampakan, Banga, and Lake Sebu, along with Columbio in Sultan Kudarat, decalared class suspension.

“Ngayong araw na ito ika-31 Enero 2024 (7:31a.m.) ang mga sumusunod na mga Lokal na Pamahalaan ay nagdeklara ng suspensiyon ng mga klase sa lahat ng antas (Public at Private) dahil sa patuloy na malakas na pag-ulan na dala ng Trough ng LPA o Low Pressure Area,” the agency said.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the trough of a low pressure area is affecting Mindanao that will likely bring thunderstorms and rainfall with cloudy skies.