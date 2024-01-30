VP Sara not being let go

HANOI, Vietnam — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his working relationship with Vice President Sara Duterte remained unchanged, despite recent public comments made by her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Marcos clarified that the Vice President herself had not made any negative remarks, and therefore their official partnership remained on solid ground.

“It’s exactly the same since she hasn’t said anything that is negative in nature,” said President Marcos, seemingly dismissing concerns about a potential falling out.

He further confirmed his intention to retain Duterte in her current post, saying, “I will still retain her as the Department of Education secretary.”

However, questions remained regarding the future of their “UniTeam” alliance, which swept them into office during the 2022 elections.

The UniTeam, composed of prominent figures in contemporary Philippine politics, during the previous elections secured a resounding electoral triumph unprecedented since the restoration of the country’s democracy in 1986.

‘I will still retain her as the Department of Education secretary.’

However, indications of fractures within the alliance had surfaced since then, with several issues revolving around the Dutertes and Marcoses.

Last Sunday, former President Rodrigo Duterte accused Marcos of being a “drug addict” who was included in the government’s drug watch list.

Marcos countered by suggesting that Duterte’s use of the painkiller fentanyl may have influenced his judgment. Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte chimed in, telling Marcos to resign.

Asked if the UniTeam still existed, Marcos gave a nuanced answer: “I think so. The UniTeam is not just one, two, three parties. It’s the unification of all political forces in the Philippines that came together for the good of the country. That is still there. It is still vibrant, it is still working, and we will (still) continue (to have it).”