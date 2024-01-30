Saltwater fish prices rise again

Data from the Department of Agriculture’s Bantay Presyo shows that prices of freshwater fish in Metro Manila markets have increased to up to P30 per kilo.

As of Monday, 29 January, bangus retail prices are now at P150 to P250 per kilo, higher compared to P150 to P220 on 15 January.

Tilapia prices are now at P110 to P170 per kilo, an inch up from P110 to P160 on the same date.

Indian mackerel, or alumahan, is now ranges from P300 to P360 per kilo, which had been in the P280 to P360 price range two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, local round scad, or galunggong, stayed the same price in the last two weeks, which is P200 to P320 per kilo, as well as imported galunggong, which is P180 to P260 per kilo.

The insufficient supply of saltwater fish has increased the demand for freshwater fish, said a food security advocacy group.

"After the full moon... during that period of time, the catch of our saltwater fish is really low. The saltwater fish [harvest] is going down, so of course that is the opportunity for aquaculture [traders] to sell their products, and they have no competition in the market, so naturally prices will adjust," said Tugon Kabuhayan co-convenor Asis Perez, adding that the galunggong supply is still low.

"It's closed fishing season for our galunggong, and we don't have much supply of galunggong, so maybe that's the reason why it's a bit high."

Last week, the Laguna Lake Development Authority announced that more than one thousand hectares of unutilized areas of Laguna de Bay will be open in the coming months to cater to those who are willing and interested in engaging in the aquaculture business—an action taken following DA’s aim of securing bigger fish harvests and keeping prices low, including bringing back bangus prices to P50 to P70 per kilo.