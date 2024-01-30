Romualdez admits meeting PIRMA, denies involvement in signature buying

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday admitted that he met with the People's Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action, or PIRMA, the group behind the petition for the people’s initiative.

“I acknowledge that representatives from the People’s Initiative, including Mr. Noel Oñate, have approached me for a meeting,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“This encounter, held at my townhouse, was in the spirit of open dialogue and understanding of civic actions spearheaded by our citizens,” he added.

Oñate, the lead convenor of PIRMA, earlier claimed that their group has coordinated Romualdez in mobilizing the signature drive for the people's initiative aimed at amending the 1987 Constitution.

Oñate made the admission during the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation hearing into the alleged use of government funds for the signature drive for the people's initiative, presided over by Senator Imee Marcos.

Romualdez said he met with PIRMA due to his “commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and facilitating discussions on matters of national interest” as the leader of the House of Representatives.

“The meeting with the People’s Initiative representatives was an exercise in this commitment. My role, as misinterpreted by some, is not as an orchestrator but as a facilitator for healthy democratic processes,” he said.

‘Advisory only’

Romualdez, likewise, clarified that while he supported the people’s initiative, his role in the petition was limited to advisory.

“It is crucial to clarify that while I support the spirit of civic engagement and participatory governance, my involvement in the People’s Initiative has been purely advisory and in no way extends to mobilizing or leading their signature campaign,” he said.

“The initiative and its operations are entirely led and managed by the group themselves,” he added.

The Speaker also denied his involvement in the signature buying which was allegedly conducted with the use of public funds.

“Furthermore, I firmly deny any allegations of involvement in unlawful activities such as vote buying related to this or any other initiative. Such practices are against my principles and the ethical standards of our government,” he said.

“I respect the autonomy of the People’s Initiative and commend their efforts to engage in constitutional discourse. However, as the Speaker of the House, my primary role is to steer legislative actions within the Congress and ensure that all processes are conducted with integrity, fairness, and in accordance with our laws,” he added.

Proponents of the people’s initiative allegedly lured the public and local government officials to sign the petition for a people’s initiative through the use of public funds such as the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation, DOLE’s TUPAD or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/displaced workers, and the DOH’s Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients program.