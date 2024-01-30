PNG may reject China policing deal

PORT MORESBY (AFP) — Papua New Guinea said Tuesday it may spurn a Chinese offer to help its struggling police force, preferring to protect ties with “traditional” security allies.

The Chinese overture came before riots erupted in the capital Port Moresby on 11 January, leading to at least 25 deaths, the government said.

China offered last year to help train and equip the South Pacific nation’s “policing sector,” Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko said.

“This offer is being carefully assessed as we do not want to duplicate or compromise agreements already in place with our traditional security partners Australia and the United States,” the minister said in a statement.

“It is not going to be the end of the world if we do not come to an understanding or agreement with China,” Tkatchenko said.

“Our relationship is one of great respect, and maturity. We are mature enough to know where we stand on different matters.”

The US and its Pacific allies are fending off China’s expanding influence in the region, jolted by a secretive security pact Beijing signed with Solomon Islands in 2022.

PNG struck separate security agreements with the US and Australia last year.

The opposition hit out Tuesday at the prospect of Prime Minister James Marape’s government signing any “secret” security pact with China.

The Port Moresby riots broke out when members of the over-stretched police force went on strike, walking off the job after their pay was mistakenly docked without explanation.

The government would later allege that “rogue” police played a key role in stoking the turmoil. Disgruntled citizens also joined the fray.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country remained the “security partner of choice” for PNG.

“We’re family and we’ll continue to engage,” he told reporters in Townsville, Queensland.

PNG’s prime minister is due to visit Australia and address parliament on 8 February, Albanese said.