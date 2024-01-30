PIRMA admits seeking Romualdez’s help for PI

The People's Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action has admitted coordinating with Speaker Martin Romualdez in mobilizing the signature drive for the people's initiative aimed at amending the 1987 Constitution.

The lead convenor of PIRMA, Noel Oñate, made the admission during Tuesday's Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation hearing into the alleged use of government funds for the signature drive for the people's initiative.

“That was the time that I sought the help of the Speaker to help us in the signature campaign,” Oñate said when asked for a second time whether or not he had a meeting with the Speaker regarding the people’s initiative.

Romualdez denied a hand in the signature campaign for the people’s initiative that allegedly involved signature buying, but publicly announced the House of Representatives’ support for it.

Senator Imee Marcos, who presided over the hearing, earlier asked Oñate to identify the members of the House of Representatives they met to discuss the people’s initiative. Romualdez was not among those whom he mentioned.

Asked why he did not mention Romualdez when he first asked the same question, the PIRMA lead convenor replied, “It slipped my mind.”

Oñate claimed that their group reached out to Romualdez to ask for his assistance to attain the required amount of signatures for the people’s initiative.

“Yes, we coordinate with the Speaker and the congressmen in getting the three percent per congressional district,” he said, adding that they met him with other congressmen in his residence.

The 1987 Constitution provides three ways to change the Charter: through a constitutional convention, a constituent assembly, or a people’s initiative.

To amend the constitution through people’s initiative, those who advocate for it should gather at least 12 percent of voters nationwide, or 3 percent of voters in each district across the country.

While the Speaker is part of their petition for the people’s initiative, Oñate pointed out that his participation is merely “administrative and advisory.”

“Administrative and advisory only because he is like the CEO of Congress,” he said when asked by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero what assistance the Speaker has provided to their group so far.

“Our people are the ones going to districts. They will coordinate with congressmen because it’s the congressmen who are the interns -- the CEO of the district,” he added.

Who paid for TV ads?

The question whether who paid for the television advertisement that calls for support for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution with the theme “Edsa-pwera” was also raised during the same hearing.

The Gana Atienza Avisado law firm on behalf of its client, PIRMA, previously confirmed that the group was behind the commercial which was aired during primetime news programs on various channels earlier this month.

According to Oñate, the television advertisement cost P55 million, and half of the amount came from his pocket.

“More or less, about P27.5 million came from me,” he said.

He noted that the remaining portion of the total amount came from donations from certain individuals who are also advocating for the people’s initiative.

“There were many contributors… Someone gave P1 million, there was P500,000. There was also P2 million,” he said.

When asked to reveal the identities of those who contributed to the airing of their television advertisement, Oñate said he would have to ask for their permission first.

“I have to ask them if I can give their names,” he said.