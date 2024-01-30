Phl, Vietnam ramp up maritime cooperation

HANOI, Vietnam — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese President H.E. Võ Văn Thưởng agreed to boost the strategic maritime cooperation between Manila and Hanoi amid tensions in the South China Sea.

Marcos expressed his desire to explore “fresh opportunities” that could benefit both Vietnam and the Philippines and contribute to regional development.

He also emphasized the need for continued high-level engagements to foster peace and prosperity in both countries with the “thriving nature” of relations between Manila and Hanoi.

“Vietnam remains the sole strategic partner of the Philippines in the ASEAN region, and I am hopeful that this meeting will provide fresh opportunities to reinforce our bilateral relations,” Marcos told his Vietnamese counterpart.

He said that as both nations face new challenges, there are numerous opportunities for cooperation for their mutual benefit.

“While maritime cooperation remains the cornerstone of our strategic partnership, our relations have expanded to encompass diverse areas like defense, trade, agriculture and culture,” Marcos said.

“As we navigate new challenges, we also see numerous opportunities for collaboration,” he added.

Signed agreements

Marcos’ meeting with Thưởng comes amid growing regional tensions and concerns about economic stability, as both the Philippines and Vietnam have territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

Marcos wished the Vietnamese people well on the upcoming Tet holiday, signifying his commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect.

After the bilateral meeting, Marcos and Thưởng witnessed the signing of agreements on rice trade cooperation, incident prevention and management in the South China Sea, agriculture and cultural cooperation.

Among the deals signed were the Memorandum of Understanding on Rice Trade Cooperation; Understanding on Incident Prevention and Management in the South China Sea; Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Agriculture and Related Fields; Memorandum of Understanding between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard on Maritime Cooperation; and the Cultural Cooperation Program between the National Commission for Culture and the Arts of the Philippines and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Viet Nam for 2024-2029.

The MoU on Rice Trade Cooperation creates a framework for rice cooperation between the Philippines and Vietnam to establish and ensure a sustainable food supply amid the impacts of climate change, the pandemics, and other events external to both countries.

Under the MoU, Vietnam agrees to a five-year commitment to supply, through its private sector, white rice to the Philippine private sector totaling 1.5 million to 2 million metric tons per year at a competitive and affordable price.

Apart from rice, the Philippines and Vietnam are also expected to exchange information on policies, plans and regulations, and other rice-trade related activities.

On Incident Prevention and Management in the South China Sea, the two nations agreed to enhance coordination on maritime issues bilaterally, within the ASEAN and with other dialogue partners, with both sides intensifying efforts to promote trust, confidence, and understanding through dialogue and cooperative activities.

The MoU on agriculture cooperation will intensify the tie-up between the Philippines and Viet Nam in the fields of agriculture, rural development, and other related fields, as well as establish 19 areas of cooperation, including on high value crops, livestock, and aquaculture, farm management and sustainability, smart agriculture and aquaculture technology, research trainings, and exchange of experts.

Mutual trust

On the other hand, the MoU on Maritime Cooperation is aimed at strengthening the understanding, mutual trust, and confidence between the two parties through the development of a Joint Coast Guard Committee to discuss common issues and interests between the PCG and VCG. A hotline communication mechanism will be established between the PCG and VCG.

Through the Cultural Cooperation Program, the Philippines and Vietnam will expand cultural exchanges and strengthen friendly relations in accordance with the Cultural Agreement signed between the two nations in 1998.

In a separate meeting with Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Pham Minh Ching, Marcos called for a stronger defense cooperation between the two countries as he condemned China’s “unilateral and illegal actions” that violate Philippine sovereignty.

The President cited recent incidents at Ayungin Shoal and Bajo de Masinloc, including China’s use of a water cannon that damaged a Philippine vessel last 10 December.

“We are firm in defending our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction against any provocations. But, at the same time, we are also seeking to address these issues with China through peaceful dialogue and consultation as two equal sovereign states,” Marcos told Ching.

“We are committed to working in partnership with other like-minded states to ensure a

rules-based international order in the

Asia-Pacific region governed by international law,” Marcos stressed.